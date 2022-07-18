“When you have two of the top players at their positions… That’s a great building block” - James Harden opens up about his partnership with Joel Embiid, confident in their ability to lead 76ers to the top

James Harden is confident his partnership with Joel Embiid will lead the Philadelphia 76ers to new heights. The superstar duo paired up in February. They showed great chemistry early on. They couldn't, however, help Philadelphia make it past the Conference Semifinals.

They now have the entire offseason to figure out their chemistry as co-stars before the next postseason campaign begins.

Here's what Harden said about his partnership with Embiid in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

“I talk with Joel frequently, and we have meetings about how we’re going to play and what we need to do to help our team win a championship,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “When you have two of the top players at their positions on the same team, that’s a great building block. We’re going to grow together and try to lead this team to the top. I believe we can do it together.”

James Harden has leaned into his skills as a playmaker since making his move to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. Harden has averaged roughly 22 points and over ten assists per game over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is right there, alongside reigning, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, as the best bigs in the NBA. Embiid has finished as runner-up in the MVP voting for the last two seasons. He is among the favorites to win the award next year. His game continues to improve with each passing season, making him one of the most unstoppable players on both ends of the floor.

A healthy James Harden, alongside Joel Embiid, could put the league on alert

James Harden got off to a blistering start in Philadelphia. He scored at will and looked nearly unstoppable, alongside Joel Embiid. However, as the season progressed, Harden struggled with his scoring and efficiency.

The 32-year-old was coming off an injury-riddled tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Harden was only able to produce 21 points per game during the 76ers last campaign. That average, however, went down to 18 in the postseason. Harden didn't seem as explosive or aggressive as he did pre-injury.

Taking the time to heal during this NBA offseason could help him return to playing at his previous level. A healthy James Harden, alongside Joel Embiid, could wreak havoc in the Eastern Conference.

Harden has also taken a pay cut to ensure the Philadelphia 76ers surround him and Embiid with the best roster possible to have a shot at the title. The Sixers have added a savvy veteran in PJ Tucker, who gives them the 3-and-D presence they lacked last campaign.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey recorded a stellar sophomore season and is only expected to get better. That said, the onus will be on James Harden and Joel Embiid to deliver the goods as the leading stars on the team. Both are proven performers and match-winners.

It will be interesting to see how well they can lead the team and break their 22-year-wait for an NBA Finals appearance.

