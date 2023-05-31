When is Tyler Herro coming back for Heat? Latest update on Miami's star guard before 2023 NBA Finals

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the opening game of the playoffs, and most expected not to see him again. However, following a run that nobody saw coming, the Heat are now in the NBA Finals.

After beating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals, Miami is back in the NBA Finals. They are set to begin their series with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

When Tyler Herro first got injured, the team believed he might be able to return if they made it this far. As they get ready for their finals matchup, they are still holding out hope that he can take the floor.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel TV, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Herro and his possible return to action.

"From what I'm told the team definitely believes there's a real chance that he's going to return in this finals. He's doing more and more."

"He is shooting much more on the court, now it's just about getting his conditioning back, getting more in shape. They're not exactly sure which game, but they're optimistic that Herro will be able to come back and give them a spark off the bench."

How long has Tyler Herro been out?

If Tyler Herro is able to make his return against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. It will be roughly six weeks since his initial injury occured.

Herro suffered this injury against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. He played just 19 minutes in Game 1 before being taken off the court and never returning.

Prior to this injury, Herro was one of the top performers for the Miami Heat. In the regular season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Despite being without one of their top scorers, the Heat have managed to stay alive in the playoffs. A lot of credit goes to Jimmy Butler, but supporting players like Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin stepped up in a big way.

At this point in the postseason, teams need all the help they can get. Even if Herro isn't 100%, Miami could use his scoring and shot creation against a deep team like the Nuggets.

