When will Bronny James return for USC Trojans? Latest update on LeBron James son's potential comeback

Heading into this college basketball season, Bronny James was expected to be one of the biggest names. However, the son of the LA Lakers star LeBron James suffered a major setback before the year even began.

While working out with the team at USC, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he was able to get into a stable condition.

Since this horrific incident, Bronny has been slowly working himself back to game shape. On Thursday afternoon, an update was released regarding his debut. Upon further medical review, the son of the NBA star has been cleared to make a full return to basketball activities.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after."

Even without one of their star freshman, USC has been off to a strong start this season. They currently sit in fourth place of the Pac-12 with a record of 6-2.

Does Bronny James have enough time to improve his draft stock?

Now that Bronny James is clsoing in on his debut in college basketball, scouts will finally have a chance to see him at the next level. As the oldest son of LeBron James, he is going to be one of the key names of the 2024 draft if he decides to enter his name.

Over the summer, Bronny's draft stock was constantly rising and falling. At some points he was considered a top-10 pick, and then was lowered towards the back half of the first round. Once he is on the floor for USC, there should be a better idea of where his projected draft rank will be.

Looking at their schedule, Bronny still has a good amount of time to improve his stock. If he's able to make his return in the coming weeks, he'll get to play in around 20 games. This isn't counting the NCAA Tournament should USC get chosen to compete.

One thing that Bronny has going for him is his team already has a lot of eyes on them. When he returns, he'll be playing alongside one of the top players in college basketball. Right now, USC's Isaiah Collier is projected to be the No. 1 in the 2024 draft. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 18.2 points while shooting over 41.2% from three.

The James family went their a massive scare when Bronny was rushed to the hospital this summer. Not only has he been able to make a full recover, but he now gets an opportunity to resume his journey to the NBA.