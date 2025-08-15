When will Cooper Flagg debut for Mavericks in 2025-26 NBA season? Dallas rookie’s spotlight moment with 23 national TV games explored

The NBA has unveiled the full 2025-26 schedule for all 30 teams, and the Dallas Mavericks, headlined by No. 1 pick and former Duke standout Cooper Flagg, are set for 23 nationally televised games.

The first of those is a marquee matchup on Oct. 22, as Flagg will make his NBA regular-season debut against the San Antonio Spurs, who boast No. 2 pick Dylan Harper alongside young stars Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, the league’s two most recent Rookie of the Year winners.

That contest will start a five-game homestand for Dallas to open the season, which wraps with matchups against last season’s NBA Finals teams, the OKC Thunder (Oct. 27) and Indiana Pacers (Oct. 29).

The Mavericks will also play on Christmas Day, facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

A high-profile showdown with Luka Doncic’s Lakers is set for Jan. 24, with two more meetings against LA on Feb. 12 and April 5.

Dallas’ 23 national TV appearances rank 10th in the league. Leading the pack are the Thunder, Warriors, Lakers and Knicks with 34 each, followed by the Timberwolves and Rockets (28), the Nuggets (26), the Celtics (25) and the Cavaliers (24).

This is the Mavericks’ first offseason since the blockbuster and controversial trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Dallas also re-signed the injured Kyrie Irving and brought in D’Angelo Russell to shore up the backcourt while Irving is out.

Preseason action begins Oct. 6 against the Thunder, followed by games on Oct. 11 versus the Hornets, Oct. 13 against the Jazz and Oct. 15 against the Lakers.

Check out the Dallas Mavericks schedule for the 2025-26 NBA season here.

How did Cooper Flagg fare in Summer Lague?

Dallas shut down Cooper Flagg early in Summer League, but he impressed with averages of 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Flagg is expected to fill multiple roles for Jason Kidd’s squad. Speaking at Flagg’s introductory press conference in June, Kidd shared his development approach.

"I don't look at the position," Kidd said. "I want to make (Cooper Flagg) uncomfortable and see how he reacts. Being able to run the show, being able to play the 2, play the 3.

“He's comfortable playing (the 3), but we want to push, and I think he's going to respond in a positive way. It's all right to fail. It's all right to turn the ball over. We've talked about that."

Cooper Flagg's standout performance in Summer League came in a 31-point outing on 47% shooting against Dylan Harper and the Spurs.

