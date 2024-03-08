When will Devin Booker return for Suns after ankle injury? Probable comeback timeline for Phoenix's star explored (March 8)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker missed his third-straight game on Thursday due to an ankle injury. The Suns played against the Toronto Raptors that night and won 120-113. Booker could miss the action on Saturday as they play against the Boston Celtics.

The Suns have struggled to keep their best players from getting injured. At the start of the season, the Suns didn't have Bradley Beal with them for most of the time. Booker didn't play his third game of the season until midway through November.

Still, the Suns have done a decent job in positioning themselves outside of the Play-In zone. Also, thanks to Kevin Durant's availability, the team has been quite a challenge to play against even without Booker.

Devin Booker injury update: Will Suns' star suit up vs. Celtics?

The Suns could be undermanned as they face the top-ranking Eastern Conference team tomorrow. Head coach Frank Vogel recently gave an update on Booker and how he's just been able to do more on-court practices. When asked about his status for tomorrow's bout against the Celtics, he said:

"I think we're gonna list him as doubtful."

What happened to Devin Booker?

During a defensive possession on Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets, Devin Booker was guarding Fred VanVleet. In the defensive sequence, he rolled his ankle and fell on the floor. The guard was quickly escorted to the locker room after seeing that he was in pain.

Devin Booker stats vs. Boston Celtics

Booker has played against the Celtics 13 times in his career. He hasn't had the most consistent stat line against them, but he doesn't back down from a challenge. The Suns guard has averaged 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

His most memorable game against the Boston team was on March 24, 2017. The four-time All-Star finished the game with 70 points.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

The game between the Celtics and the Suns will be accessed on NBA League Pass. The game will take place at Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. ABC will cover the game on TV and radio channels like ESPN Radio, KMVP 98.7 and 98.5 the Sports Hub will cover the game.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.