When will Draymond Green return? Warriors star reveals availability status

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is yet to make his 2023-24 NBA season debut. Green has missed the first two games of the year against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Green is eyeing a return on Sunday (Oct 29) against the Houston Rockets at home. He revealed that during a recent press conference.

“Tomorrow (Sunday). For sure," Green told reporters about his return.

Green endured an ankle injury before the preseason tipped-off. He inflicted the injury during a scrimmage. Green stepped on young star teammate Jonathan Kuminga's foot and sprained his ankle. Fortunately, it didn't seem like a long-term injury. While his status to return is clear, it remains to be seen if Green starts.

The former DPOY believes there will be a minute restriction, but is unsure about his role. The Dubs have started marquee offseason addition Chris Paul in his place thus far. That could likely change if Draymond Green is given the nod to start. The Warriors lack size and Paul would be an ideal floor general for the second unit.

He has featured in their closing lineups, so that's unlikely to change as the Warriors haven't hesitated to play with three-guard lineups in crunch time these past two seasons.

Draymond Green believes Warriors are well-equipped to win it all

The Golden State Warriors entered this season with a bevy of doubters questioning their ability to contend for a title. However, Draymond Green believes the team has what it takes to go all the way.

“We 100 percent feel like we have what it takes," Green said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The Warriors flopped big time last season in their quest to defend their championship status in 2022-23. They had one of the worst road records among all teams (11-30) in the regular season. They nearly dropped in the play-in tournament bracket, finishing sixth, with a 44-38 record.

The Dubs almost got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Sacramento Kings. Steph Curry bailed them out with a record 51-point outing in Game 7 on the road. However, the Warriors couldn't keep up with the LA Lakers in the conference semis, losing the contest 4-2. Steve Kerr admitted that the 2022-23 team had reached its ceiling after the loss.

However, the Warriors retained their core. They started by re-signing Draymond Green to a four-year $100 million deal in free agency.

Meanwhile, they made a blockbuster trade to acquire Chris Paul, shipping a crucial piece of their 2022 title run, Jordan Poole. They still have their doubters, but the vibe around the team looks positive, similar to the 2021-22 season when they entered as underdogs.