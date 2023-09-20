When will Giannis Antetokounmpo become a free agent? All you need to know about Bucks star's contract

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently notified the Milwaukee Bucks with his comments about needing to see a commitment from his teammates and the front office.

The two-time MVP wants to continue contending for NBA championships and wants to ensure he can do that with the Bucks before committing his long-term future to the franchise.

Antetokounmpo said:

"If the Milwaukee Bucks are on the same page for the rest of my career, great. If not, I have to win," Giannis said on a recent appearance for the "48 Minutes" podcast.

"I have to win. And I think the city and people will understand it. Because I'm one of the most competitive guys, and I've given everything that I can for the city of Milwaukee."

According to Spotrac, Giannis Antetokounmpo currently has three years remaining on his current contract. In the upcoming season, the veteran forward will earn $45.6 million. In the 2024-25 season, the "Greek Freak" will earn $48.7 million. And in his final season with the team, he will take home $51.9 million.

However, it's worth noting that the final year of his contract is a player option. As such, the earliest Antetokounmpo can become a free agent is the summer of 2025. The latest would be the following year if he opted into the player option on his deal.

Antetokounmpo will become eligible to sign a contract extension with Milwaukee on September 22, 2023. The extension would be a "Designated Veteran Player Extension," which is also known as the "Supermax."

If he opts out, Antetokounmpo will be 30 years old when he becomes a free agent; if not, he will be 31. Regardless of what he chooses, Antetokounmpo will likely be young enough for one more big payday. The question is whether that will be with the Bucks, or if he will move to another team in the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a difficult situation and could lose Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks possess an aging roster. Jrue Holiday is entering his age 33 season and is starting to show signs of decline. Khris Middleton has been dealing with injuries for the past two seasons and is already looking like he's losing a step at the age of 32.

Furthermore, the Bucks have no tradeable assets. Their future draft picks are primarily owed to the New Orleans Pelicans, courtesy of the deal to acquire Holiday, and the team has little in the way of young players who could be used to help acquire another star player.

During a recent appearance on NBA Radio, ESPN's Bobby Marks discussed the Bucks' difficult situation:

"I would be concerned. I don't think he's [Giannis] going to sign this extension. It doesn't make sense financially. It's like three for $169 [million]." Marks said. "...I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday.

"I think that's going to be the X Factor... Holiday is extension eligible starting, I think, February 22. Potentially could be a free agent next year. What does Milwaukee do with him? If they lose him, they are going to be in deep trouble."

Marks continued:

"The Pelicans have swap rights in 24, 26; Milwaukee owes a first and in 2025, that goes to New Orleans or New York," Marks explained. "They owe an unprotected 2027 to New Orleans. And so if you're looking at it from Milwaukee's perspective, we basically have either 2029 or 2031 to go out and get a player."

If the Milwaukee Bucks are unable to revamp their current roster, they will struggle to remain competitive. Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear that he wants to continue winning at an elite level and fighting for championships.

The Bucks' front office will need to get creative if they want to keep one of their franchise's greatest-ever players. Otherwise, they may find themselves hitting the reset button far sooner than they would like.