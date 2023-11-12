When will Kelly Oubre Jr. return? Exploring recovery timeline as Sixers reveal details about hit and run car accident

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a great offseason acquisition for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, thanks to his offensive production. In eight games, he has averaged 16.3 points (50.0% shooting, including 37.8% from the 3-point range).

However, the Sixers will have to adjust their lineup rotations and bench production, as Oubre is set to miss a significant period, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. On Saturday night, Oubre was hit by a motor vehicle and was immediately rushed to hospital.

So, when will Kelly Oubre Jr. return? The Philadelphia 76ers have said that the guard has a fractured rib, with a scheduled re-evaluation one week from now, as per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Fans can expect that Oubre's recovery timeline will involve at least six week, as per Mount Sinai. It could take longer, as body conditioning and required training reps will be needed for the 76ers shooting guard to be eligible to play.

More details about Kelly Oubre Jr.'s injury

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers guard's injury involves "sustained broken ribs/bruises and lacerations."

Fortuantely, he has been released from hospital. The Athletic's Shams Charania also reported that he avoided more serious injuries. At the moment, he's being monitored and given treatment by the team's medical staff, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers has been heavily involved with Oubre's recovery process, with Sixers president Daryl Morey reported to be present in the hospital.

Wojnarowski also mentioned that the Philadelphia police reported that Kelly Oubre's accident happened at 7:00 pm when he was crossing the street at Broad and Locust Streets in Center City.

An investigation is ongoing, with 6ABC mentioning that a silver vehicle was spotted during the hit-and-run accident. The Philadelphia Police report was originally sent via email to The Associated Press.

The 76ers will look to gain contributions from other players in the second unit in the absence of Oubre.