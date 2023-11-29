When will Kristaps Porzingis return? Boston Celtics center gives latest update on his injury

Kristaps Porzingis became one of the most beloved figures on the Boston Celtics roster since arriving at the Garden. This is due to the efforts that he gave his team on a nightly basis. Porzingis immediately became a scoring and defensive threat that the Celtics have needed for a while. However, the big man is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered several days ago.

Porzingis suffered from left calf tightness on Nov. 24 during their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Celtics center played for only 22 minutes and didn't return to action. This stirred up a lot of concern among fans given Porzingis' injury history. However, it seems like the big man won't be gone for too long.

At the beginning of the second quarter in Boston's most recent matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Porzingis was invited by the announcers for a quick interview. He let everyone know that his injury wasn't serious. He's projecting to make a comeback either by the next game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday or in the next two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the following Tuesday or Thursday.

Should Celtics fans worry about Kristaps Porzingis being injury-prone?

Kristaps Porzingis has faced a recurring challenge throughout his NBA career: injuries. His tenure has been marred by injuries that have impacted his availability and consistency on the court. Since entering the league in 2015, Porzingis has encountered multiple setbacks, with injuries ranging from knee issues to ankle problems.

While showcasing flashes of brilliance when healthy, his contributions have often been limited due to these recurring injuries.

The label of being injury-prone has shadowed Porzingis, raising concerns about his durability and long-term impact on a team's success. Despite his undeniable talent and potential as a game-changing player, his struggles with injuries have prompted discussions about his reliability as a cornerstone player in a team's lineup.

However, looking back last season during his stint with the Washington Wizards, the Latvian big man played 65 regular season games. That's the most he played since his sophomore year when he played 66 regular season games in the 2016-17 season.

With that in mind, Boston Celtics fans can ease up but should still be cautious about how Kristaps Porzingis could finish this season. While his current injury might not be as bad as anticipated, you never know when he could get hurt again.