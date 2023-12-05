When will Kristaps Porzingis return? Exploring Celtics star's return to the court?

Kristaps Porzignis is expected to return to the Boston Celtics' rotation shortly. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston was hopeful that Porzingis would have been back on the floor had they made the in-season tournament final.

However, the Celtics were eliminated on Monday, losingt to the Indiana Pacers. Their next game will be on Friday against the loser of the upcoming contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

As such, Porzingis will likely be aiming for a return to action in the coming days. The veteran floor-spacer has been missing from Boston's roster since their loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.

He injured his calf muscle midway through the game and didn'f return to the rotation.

Since joining the Celtics, Porzingis has been providing Joe Mazzulla's team with elite floor spacing and rim-protection.

The big man is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15 games, shooting 54.7% and 32.4% from the 3-point range.

Given Boston's wealth of slashers and post players, the Celtics need Porzingis back on the floor, as his floor spacing has proved invaluable to its offensive system.

Kristaps Porzingis is enjoying playing for the Boston Celtics

Since joining the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis has cut a happy figure, both on the court and on the sidelines.

The veteran center is finally on a genuine contending team, and his role as the third star in the rotation is bringing out the best in his game while helping mask his flaws.

Porzingis recently told the Celtics play-by-play announcers Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine during his team's final in-season tournament group stage game against the Chicago Bulls that he's enjoying his time in Boston and that hema a better player than he was with the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks.

"At this stage of my career, 28 years old, (I've) been on a few teams, played with many different great players," Porzingis said.

"I have this experience, and I have the maturity, and I know the game much better than when I was early in my career, or even in Dallas."

He continued

"I've grown a lot. ... I'm enjoying basketball the most playing here, now at this stage of my career, and playing here in Boston."

The Celtics will be hoping to have their star big man back on the court soon to help them contend for the championship.