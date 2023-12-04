When will LaMelo Ball return? Exploring Hornets guard's recovery timeline

LaMelo Ball was off to a roaring start to the season, becoming a bright spot for the struggling Charlotte Hornets after missing a large chunk of last season due to injury. However, Ball has hit the injury report once again. When will the young guard be back?

Ball suffered a right ankle sprain in a 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 26 and has since not played in the last three games for the Hornets. Ball will be re-evaluated next week after an MRI confirmed Thursday he had a right ankle sprain.

The Hornets released a statement after the evaluation:

"Further evaluation on guard LaMelo Ball revealed he suffered a right ankle sprain on Sunday, Nov. 26 against Orlando. The injury was confirmed by an MRI and Ball will be reevaluated in one week. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."

Early reports had Ball due to miss extended time. However, there has been no confirmation on how long he will be out.

If Charlotte's reevaluation of Ball brings a positive prognosis, the 2021 Rookie of the Year could return sooner. The first potential game for his return could be a home game on Friday, Dec. 8, against the Toronto Raptors.

LaMelo Ball season stats

LaMelo Ball asserted himself as one of the top guards in the league this season. He returned from injury with a blurring pace. He was scoring 32.2 points per game in his last nine outings before the ankle sprain.

Before his injury against the Magic, Ball was averaging 24.7 ppg. He was also leading the playmaking in Charlotte with 8.2 assists per game. That is the sixth-best in the league. He is also rebounding at a 5.5 per-game rate.

The Hornets All-Star has put up multiple 30-point games. Seven times, to be exact. His season high came when he dropped 37 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 17. The Hornets lost 130-99 in the In-Season Tournament.

Ball could see even more opportunities upon his return. Charlotte could be a seller before the trade deadline and have two assets in Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier to possibly deal. Rozier could be a solid rotation guard addition to a contender. Hayward has bumped up his production this season and is on an expiring deal.

If those two depart, LaMelo Ball will have even more control of the offense and could get more shots. More shots for the productive guard could mean even more scoring and a potential All-NBA season.