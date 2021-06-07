When will Luka Doncic be a free agent? We take a look at the Dallas Mavericks star's contract details

After the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 7 to the LA Clippers, several questions were asked about Luka Doncic's contract. Doncic, at age 22, led the Mavericks all the way in every game, averaging a remarkable 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He led the team in assists and points and ran the entire offense single-handledly, often contributing for 80% of the team's field goals.

However, it is only normal to think he cannot carry a team alone against star-studded opponents. Analysts and fans are scrutinizing the Mavericks organization for not providing him with enough support.

The Mavs season is over.



The mission to provide Luka Doncic with substantially more help has to begin tomorrow morning. He is 100% ready to be a dominant postseason player.



But he can't do it all himself. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 6, 2021

Let's take a look at Luka Doncic's contract and when he is due to become a free agent.

When does Luka Doncic enter free agency?

Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly on a rookie contract. He was drafted by in the 2018 NBA Draft and was traded to the Dallas Mavericks the same day. Doncic is set to make $8 million this season, $10.1 million next season and will be a free agent after that. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks have just one more season to prove to the 22-year-old phenom that their organization is worth sticking around for. If the Mavericks face another early exit next season, we can start to wonder if Luka Doncic will don another team's jersey in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The question Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will have to eventually confront: is Luka as patient as Dirk? — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) June 6, 2021

The Mavericks had a 2-0 series lead and then a 3-2 lead in the first round against the LA Clippers, but couldn't salvage even one game. The front office is now under fire to surround Luka Doncic with elite talent, a player who is clearly of MVP caliber and has the potential to lead a team on his back.

The Dallas Mavericks series is over but I want to say Luka Doncic is a true once in a generation type player. Not just a regular superstar. He controls so much of the game. Once they get him another All-Star to play with, the league is in trouble. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 6, 2021

Luka Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game for the 2020-21 NBA season. The Dallas Mavericks would be considered foolish if they didn't offer him a supermax contract in the upcoming offseason, a figure expected to be upwards of $160 million. Only time will tell if he will accept the deal or test the NBA free agency market next offseason. If he does reject the extension, the Mavericks front office will then have the motive to trade him for a plethora of assets.

It should only be a matter of time until we hear the news regarding the Mavericks' offseason acquisition and subsequently, Luka Doncic's future.

