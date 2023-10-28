When will the NBA 2023-24 City Edition jerseys be released? Exploring tentative timeline

The NBA 2023-24 City Edition jerseys have continued to earn harsh criticism from fans. After several years of standout City Edition designs, many aren't too pleased with the Nike rollouts for this season. Despite that, there has still been plenty of buzz around the release, with some team's city edition uniforms being better than others.

Based on previous releases, this year's City Edition kits will be released before Thanksgiving. In the case of the Orlando Magic, the team is set to debut the jerseys on November 6th when it hosts the Dallas Mavericks, with fans expecting them to be sold at the team shop.

Before that, however, the Magic will release its City Edition uniforms at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at the Amway Center and online on November 2nd. The release is expected to coincide with the league-wide release of the jerseys for all teams.

For many teams, the debut will also coincide with the beginning of the NBA's In-Season tournament, which will tip off in the first week of November. In addition to the jerseys, teams will have unique court designs for the inaugural NBA Cup tournament.

Teams will continuously wear the City Edition jerseys several times throughout the season. In addition to City Edition jerseys and the traditional Home and Away jerseys, teams will also have Association jerseys, Icon jerseys and Statement Edition jerseys.

NBA City Edition jerseys draw harsh reactions from fans

As mentioned, this year's NBA City Edition jerseys have drawn jarring reactions from fans. Although there have been plenty of controversial jerseys in the past, namely the sleeve jerseys that were briefly worn in 2013, the City Edition jerseys seem rather basic.

Taking the Chicago Bulls for example, in previous years, the City Edition designs paid tribute to the Chicago flag, with the team notably sporting a light blue jersey. The following iteration of the City Edition uniform for the Chicago Bulls featured a simpler color scheme while still paying tribute to the legendary Chicago Theatre.

This year, however, the Chicago Bulls City edition jersey has "Chicago" written vertically along one half of the jersey, with the number on the other half. In addition to being similar to the Kings jerseys, from the look of things, there appears to be no unique element that represents Chicago.

The same holds for many City Edition uniforms around the league that lack the unique designs that popularized them in the past. Whether this is simply an off year or a sign of the designs to come, only time will tell.