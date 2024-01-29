When will NBA All-Star reserve picks be announced? Date, time, where to watch, and more explored

With the NBA All-Star week set to kick off from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, the ASG starters for this year's edition at Indianapolis were announced last week. The Eastern Conference will be led by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been named the captain.

This will be his eighth straight All-Star selection. LA Lakers icon LeBron James has been named the team captain for the West and will suit up during the marquee weekend for the 20th time in his 21-year league career.

Antetokounmpo will have Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid in his ranks, while James' team comprises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

With the starters announced, the focus shifts to the All-Star reserves that has some marquee names. The likes of Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo are some of the names doing the rounds.

On that note, here's a quick primer about the All-Star reserves, when to catch the announcement live, and more.

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves announcement: When and where to watch?

The reserves for the 2024 NBA Al-Star Game will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The announcement will be made during TNT's NBA tip-off slated to start at 7 pm ET. The network will televise two games that evening — LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics followed by the Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz.

Date and time: Feb. 1, 2024

Network: TNT

Live stream: Sling TV

How are the reserves for the 2024 All-Star Reserves picked?

The method of picking the reserves is different from that of the All-Star starters. The reserves are picked by the league's coaches, and League Commissioner Adam Silver picks injury replacements, if required.

This season, the coaches will have a tough challenge in picking the reserves out of a pool of players whose snub as starters has generated a buzz on social media.

As mentioned earlier, Curry and Davis are two names to watch for in the West, while Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey have been pegged to cut in the East. The latter duo have never been All-Stars before.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Dates

The 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off Feb. 16 at Indianapolis. Day 1 will have the All-Star Celebrity game followed by the Hall of Fame news conference. Here's a quick look at the key dates:

Feb. 16: Rising Stars

Feb. 17: All-Star Saturday night

Feb. 18: All-Star Game at 8 pm ET on TNT

