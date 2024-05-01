When will round 2 of NBA Playoffs start?

While most NBA playoff series are still wrapping up Round 1, and a handful of teams have punched their ticket to the second round. Despite the first round not being completely finished, the league will keep rolling along with its postseason schedule.

The first series to start in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. A time has not been chosen yet, but Game 1 between these teams is slated for Saturday.

After finishing with the No. 3 seed, the Timberwolves faced off against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Round 1. Anthony Edwards and company took down the star-studded in quick fashion, pulling off a sweep.

As for the reigning NBA champions, they too took care of business in the first round in five games. They were matched up against the LA Lakers in a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals. LA managed to win one game this time around.

The top-seeded OKC Thunder have also punched their ticket for the second round. However, they are still awaiting their opponent. The Thunder will take on either the Dallas Mavericks or LA Clippers.

What is the state of the ongoing round one NBA playoff series?

A majority of first-round series are ongoing, but a handful are close to being finished. One team on the brink of advancing is the Boston Celtics. They'll take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night with a chance to put them away for good.

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic have had a back-and-fourth matchup. Following their one-point victory in Game 5, Donovan Mitchell and company have taken a 3-2 lead in the series.

One of the most exciting matchups of the NBA playoffs thus far has been the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the New York Knicks. Each matchup has been filled with drama and gone down to the wire. Thanks to a big performance from Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were able to win Game 5 and keep their season alive.

Wrapping up the East, the Indiana Pacers are one win away from putting away a depleted Milwaukee Bucks team.

Moving over to the Western Conference, there is only one series in progress at the moment. The Mavericks and Clippers find themselves tied up at two heading into a pivotal Game 5. These teams will square off again on Wednesday night. Whoever comes out on top when it's all over will advance and take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.