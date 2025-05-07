When will Steph Curry be back? Closer look at Warriors star's potential return from hamstring strain amid latest MRI results

Steph Curry gave Golden State fans a big scare when he exited in the second quarter of Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. However, the news has gotten worse as the Warriors superstar is expected to be out for at least the next three games.

On Wednesday, the team provided an update on Curry's status on X.

"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning. The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain," Warriors PR tweeted.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reposted the news, which revealed that Curry will miss Games 2 (Thursday), 3 (Saturday) and 4 (Monday).

The Warriors won 99-88. Curry left the court after playing just 13 minutes; however, he still scored 13 points. A great showing by Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler helped the Dubs secure the victory.

Hield recorded a game-high 24 points, with eight rebounds and three assists. Butler was effective on both ends of the floor. He finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Game 2 will be on Thursday at Target Center.

What's next for the Warriors without Steph Curry?

Having Steph Curry on any team makes life easier for his teammates. The 11-time All-Star's off-ball movement and shooting draw significant attention from defenses and reduce the pressure on the rest of the team.

However, with their superstar out of action, Golden State will have to rethink its tactics. Curry is expected to be out until Game 4 (Monday), but given the four-time NBA champion's tenacity, it won't be surprising to see him return earlier than expected.

The Warriors should focus on creating a tactic with Jimmy Butler at the core and getting Buddy Hield good looks from the perimeter. They have been excellent in the last few games, and with the former Miami Heat star having experience being the main man, he can hold the fort until Curry returns.

On the other hand, Heild can make tough shots and has proven himself multiple times this season. The Dubs have the assets to avoid giving Minnesota a big lead in Game 2. Steve Kerr needs to utilize the resources at hand and could also throw in Jonathan Kuminga in the mix to get him going.

