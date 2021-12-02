When will Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn return for the Los Angeles Lakers? | NBA Season 2021-22 

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn so far this season. Ariza was signed on a one-year deal during the summer worth $2,641,691, while Nunn was signed on a two-year deal.

Coach Frank Vogel has waxed lyrical about the impact Ariza's shooting and defense will have on the team once he is fit to play. Meanwhile, Nunn is an underrated pickup, and he brings much-needed shooting and depth to the backcourt as he shot at a decent rate of 38% from 3-point range last season for the Miami Heat.

When will Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn return?

As of right now, there isn't a clear timeline for the return of Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn.

However, the initial timeline for Ariza's return was eight weeks after he underwent a foot procedure Oct. 7, which means the Lakers are looking at a return of the veteran forward in the first week of December.

Meanwhile, Nunn was said to be "still a ways away" by Vogel. The guard suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and was set to be re-evaluated before the Chicago Bulls game on Nov. 15.

How does Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn's absence impact the Los Angeles Lakers?

Kendrick Nunn could form a formidable defensive backcourt with Avery Bradley

The Los Angeles Lakers are statistically one of the NBA's worst defensive teams, ranked 20th in defensive rating. Both players are renowned for their defense and would undoubtedly shore up the defense for the 17-time champions.

The defensive impact, coupled with their ability to provide much-needed shooting, should see them make the rotation at the least. Last season for the Miami Heat, Ariza shot 35% from 3-point range, while Nunn made 38%.

Ariza, a second-round pick who debuted in 2004, has played for 10 teams. He can play small forward or shooting guard. Nunn, a point guard, has played two seasons in the league.

Kendrick Nunn brings much-needed depth and shooting to the backcourt. The guard, along with the likes of Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and Avery Bradley, can give the Lakers the punch required from range.

Nunn can also provide ballhandling and the ability to create his own shots, two facets that are paramount for a team with championship aspirations. He will also ease the workload on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. But Frank Vogel will have a hard time figuring out his rotation as the Lakers have an abundance of backcourt talent.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein