When will Victor Wembanyama be drafted? NBA Draft 2023 time of Spurs number 1 pick explored

It's almost time! Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French phenom, will begin his NBA journey when he is selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The San Antonio Spurs, winners of the draft lottery, will have the privilege of calling Wembanyama's name on June 22. The draft takes place at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Wembanyama's incredible talent and potential was showcased during a two-game exhibition against Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite. He was praised by LeBron James, who called him a "generational talent."

After returning to Paris, Wembanyama won the scoring title in the LNB Pro A and lead his team -- Metropolitans 92 -- to a playoff berth.

The last time a player entered the league with this much hype was LeBron James in 2003. His journey will start in New York, the location of the 2023 NBA Draft. Subsequently, he will move on to San Antonio to kick off the next segment of his career.

While there will be 59 other players selected in the draft, it is Wembanyama who will steal the spotlight. His presence alone will generate a lot of attention. This is not a slight towards the other players. It is a testament to the phenomenon that Wembanyama has become.

Because of the hype surrounding Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 moved their home games for the LNB Pro A finals to Roland Garros, the site of the French Open. Approximately 14,000 fans attended, providing them with an opportunity to bid farewell to Wembanyama before he departed for the NBA.

A Clear Vision for the Future: Victor Wembanyama's Aspirations Explored

Victor Wembanyama

Kiki VanDeWeghe, a former NBA player and executive, admits that Wembanyama will face challenges when transitioning to the NBA. However, His talent and potential outweigh any obstacles he may face.

Although trade offers will come knocking, it is highly unlikely that the Spurs will trade away the No. 1 pick. This will be the third time in franchise history that the Spurs select first overall in the Draft. They previously used the no.1 pick to draft Tim Duncan in 1997 and David Robinson in 1987.

Along with Victor Wembanyama's incredible talent, the Spurs will also be getting a player that is determined to strive for greatness. Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony traveled to Paris to gain insight into the projected No. 1 pick's journey and aspirations.

