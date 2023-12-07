When will Zach LaVine return? Latest update on All-Star guard's recovery timeline and more

Zach LaVine will not be with the Chicago Bulls for much longer than originally expected. The two-time All-Star exited early against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 28 due to right foot soreness. Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters that the high-flying guard could miss the team’s next two games. He has now missed Chicago’s last three games.

For some reason, the Bulls have been playing well with LaVine. They are 3-0 in the last games he has been unavailable, including an impressive overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 30. Chicago also added the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets to their list of victims.

Donovan’s roster will have to continue stepping up following the team’s latest announcement on LaVine:

“Zach LaVine will require an additional estimated 3-4 weeks to treat his current right foot inflammation.”

The Chicago Bulls added that he will be available to answer questions from the media on Thursday. Chicago is in San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Friday before flying to Milwaukee for a rematch with the Bucks on Monday.

LaVine has noticeably struggled this season. He is averaging 21.0 points per game, a drop from his 24.8 PPG output during the 2022-23 campaign. The former slam dunk champ is hitting 44.3% of his shots, including 33.6% from deep, numbers which are below his averages last season.

"Flight 8" is set to earn $40 million this season and $88 in his next two years before he gets a player option in 2026. The Bulls will be hoping he doesn’t get injury-prone considering his contract.

Trade rumors continue to surround Zach LaVine

Despite the Chicago Bulls’ three-game winning run, including impressive wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans, trade rumors surround Zach LaVine. A few analysts think that he will not finish his season with his team. The Bulls are just 8-14 and may consider rebuilding.

LaVine is the youngest among Chicago’s three superstars. He is only 28 years old and has his best basketball years still potentially ahead of him. The market for him, though, isn’t robust considering his contract. Still, a few teams are rumored to be interested in his services.

The Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly monitoring his situation with the Bulls. LaVine, though, is thought to be looking at the Miami Heat as a potential destination.

Zach LaVine will likely be back by New Year. Once he returns and the Bulls continue to struggle, the trade rumors will only get louder.