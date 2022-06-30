“When you’re the big dogs, you get to brag, that’s how it works” - NBA analyst says she has no problem with Draymond Green’s gloating, believes Draymond is well within his right

The Golden State Warriors have been thriving after winning the 2022 NBA championship. No player is enjoying it more than Draymond Green. Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Green drew plenty of attention in the media when it came to his honest opinions. The star forward has never been afraid to speak his mind. This is something that has often been viewed as refreshing when it comes to basketball fans.

After winning the NBA finals, Green has been vocal about clapping back at some of his previous critics. For one of the best trash talkers in the NBA, it's not much of a surprise to see Draymond enjoying his time back on top of the mountain. Green has been quick to pull out his receipts and go after all of the previous doubters who said he and his Golden State Warriors teammates couldn't get the job done.

While Green's comments might rub some the wrong way, it's important to remember the adversity Draymond and the Warriors have gone through over the last couple of years. Speaking recently on "The Herd," analyst Joy Taylor said that she has no problem with Draymond "gloating" because, when you're a champion, you've earned the right to brag.

"When you're the big dogs, you get to brag. That's how it works."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in high spirits after NBA Championship

There's no denying that the Golden State Warriors have earned the right to talk back to some of their previous critics. After a successful run of championships over the years, Golden State had to deal with numerous amounts of setbacks. The team had an extended amount of injuries to players, such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and even Draymond Green.

After dealing with numerous hardships, the Warriors found themselves healthy down the final stretch of the season before going on an impressive postseason run. For a team that was once at the top of the league before suddenly crashing to the bottom, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Warriors.

Golden State now finds itself as the team to beat for the upcoming season, especially with a healthy roster that is hopeful to keep most of their pieces. With the Warriors back on top and looking ready to defend their crown, it's only a matter of time before Draymond continues to let everyone know that Golden State is back.

