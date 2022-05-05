“When you’re missing right, left, short, long, it all comes down to your footwork” - Seth Greenberg says former MVP is not in world-class shape anymore

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been described as not a world-class player anymore by NBA expert Seth Greenberg. Harden's struggles continued in Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

Appearing on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," Seth Greenberg divulged his two cents on James Harden's poor stretch. He believes Harden is not the player he once was, stating:

"Here's my deal on Harden. Harden isn't who he was. Plain and simple. To win in the playoffs, you've got to be in world-class shape, he's not in world-class shape.

"He can't get by anyone. When you’re missing right, left, short, long, it all comes down to your footwork, your preparation. Every one of his misses is different."

James Harden, in the postseason thus far, is averaging 18.8 points, 9.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. He has shot 40.2% and 34.8% from beyond the arc. He has not scored more than 22 points in any playoff game.

Is Seth Greenberg right in labeling Harden as not world-class anymore?

Embiid high fives teammate Harden.

James Harden had a terrific start with the Philadelphia 76ers. He had taken to the team like a duck to water. He seamlessly gelled with the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and put up very good numbers.

But his performance dipped over the last couple of weeks of the regular season and the trend continued into the postseason.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The 76ers shot 0-10 from 3-pt off James Harden's passes.



That was tied for the worst 3-pt shooting off a player's passes in the last 8 playoffs.



The Celtics shot 0-10 on threes off Isaiah Thomas' passes in 2016.

One of the greatest scorers the game has seen, James Harden was unstoppable during his nine seasons with the Houston Rockets. However, he was also a great facilitator, and the 76ers need the perfect combination of both for their championship aspirations.

What makes Harden great is his ability to be the quintessential point guard and also a scoring machine who can excel in one-on-one situations. He has run the pick and roll with Joel Embiid incredibly well, and that has been the biggest offensive weapon for the 76ers.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden this playoffs



First half Second half

11.6 PTS 7.1 PTS

5.0 AST 4.4 AST

42 FG% 37 FG%

37 3P% 32 3P% James Harden this playoffsFirst half Second half11.6 PTS 7.1 PTS5.0 AST 4.4 AST42 FG% 37 FG%37 3P% 32 3P% https://t.co/BYGZOVkcI9

However, James Harden has lost that first step due to the hamstring injuries he has struggled through, sapping him of his explosiveness.

His performance has fallen off drastically at the most crucial stage. The 76ers face a potential sweep by the Miami Heat without the services of Joel Embiid. The franchise does not have the personnel to match the Heat at the moment.

