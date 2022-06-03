"When you’re missing shots, it’s a Debbie downer" - Draymond Green with a candid response after losing Game 1 of Finals to Boston Celtics, credits their 3-point shooting during the win

After a 120-112 loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had some tough criticism for his team. He also acknowledged the Boston Celtics' impressive performance during the game.

Considering the Warriors enjoyed a solid lead heading into the fourth quarter, the result was far from expected.

Draymond Green kept his take on the matter brief and straight to the point. He said:

"When you're making shots, it's a boost. When you're missing shots, it's a Debbie downer ... got to give them credit."

In this context, Green was referring to the Golden State Warriors' poor effort in the fourth quarter. Witnessing a 24-point turnaround, the Dubs looked rattled by the end of Game 1. This came as a shock considering their solid outings in the first and third quarters.

Golden State shot 7/17 in the fourth quarter. Other than some valuable baskets by Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, the Warriors saw little to no contributions from other players.

The situation only looked worse when considering the fact that the Warriors took the lead, thanks to a runner by Curry at the six-minute mark.

Golden State endured a five-minute scoring drought after this point. Within that period, Boston pulled away by going on a 17-0 run.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Can somebody please explain what happened to Steph Curry after he gave Golden State a 3-point lead with a little runner with 6:05 left??? HE DIDN'T SCORE ANOTHER POINT. Shades of the 2016 and 2019 Finals. Shrank. Disappeared. Huh??? Can somebody please explain what happened to Steph Curry after he gave Golden State a 3-point lead with a little runner with 6:05 left??? HE DIDN'T SCORE ANOTHER POINT. Shades of the 2016 and 2019 Finals. Shrank. Disappeared. Huh???

The Boston Celtics played beautifully as they systematically broke down the Golden State Warriors' offense. They shot 51.2% from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green's influence in Game 1

Draymond Green attempts to score off a layup

Draymond Green's numbers in Game 1 were truly shocking. He recorded four points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Early in the game, Green's influence was felt on both ends of the floor. However, shooting 2-12 from the field, Green made poor decisions in tight situations, which resulted in turnovers.

Green looked tired by the end of the game. With three fouls in the fourth quarter and two missed free throws, the game tilted on its head for the Warriors.

Green ended the game with three turnovers and a plus/minus of -1, which just so happens to be the best in the Warriors' starting lineup.

While being 1-0 in the series isn't a serious threat to the Golden State Warriors, it is definitely a sign that they need to make adjustments.

