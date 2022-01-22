"Whenever AD is ready, we're going to love that!"- LeBron James optimistic that Anthony Davis' return can turn the tide for the LA Lakers

LeBron James, like many, is eagerly waiting for Anthony Davis to make his return to the LA Lakers from injury. The 37-year-old has formed a great bond with him since Davis made his way to the Purple and Gold in 2019. Both were vital parts of the Lakers team that won the championship in the bubble.

The two have not played a lot together this season due to injuries. Anthony Davis has been absent from the Lakers due to a knee injury since December. The team has not had a great run since then and has fallen to eighth position in the West. Coach Frank Vogel and several players on the team have emphasized Davis' importance. LeBron James has also been very open about how he feels about the 28-year-old and believes his return could be a big boost for the organization. Speaking about the same in the post-game interview, he said:

"I mean obviously rhythm is always what's most important in his health. Let's say health first and then rhythm. So whenever AD is ready, you know we're gonna love that for sure. I mean, he's one of our biggest guns that we have and having him on the floor just creates so much for us offensively and defensively, able to do so much more. But his health is what's most important and then once we know that he is healthy, he knows that he's healthy, we get him back on the floor."

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. 🔈🔈 https://t.co/VbKPmtNRHg

Anthony Davis is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the league. However, he has not had the best of seasons and injury has only made it worse for him. The eight-time All-Star averaged 23.3 PPG and 9.9 RPG in 27 games. These are not extremely low numbers, but he can certainly do much better.

Davis set high standards for himself after his first two years with the Lakers. This season has not been ideal for the Lakers as a team, but his return will boost their confidence to unlock their best.

Can Anthony Davis' return help revive the Lakers' season?

Anthony Davis is a terrific player on both ends of the floor. He has all the tricks in the bag and is one of the best players in Purple and Gold. His absence has made things extremely difficult for the Lakes, as they now miss a big one, who is capable of scoring over 20 points and making those key defensive plays. LeBron has done a great job, but the lack of firepower from the others has cost them a lot of games.

Coach Frank Vogel and the players are definitely looking forward to his return. With the Lakers struggling to maintain consistency, Anthony Davis could prove to be the difference. Recent scans and checks have cleared him to get back into action.

He was seen pulling up some shots during pregame, which is a great sign for the team. There is no confirmation yet about an ideal date for his return, however, whenever that happens, he will certainly be a vital cog in helping the team reach its expected standards.

