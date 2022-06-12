“Whenever I’m done coaching, I’ll just look back and say thank you to Steph" - Steve Kerr commends "strength of character" after Warriors talisman carries Dubs to Game 4 win

Steve Kerr spoke highly about his star Steph Curry after he dropped 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Down by four points with five minutes to play, the Golden State Warriors looked like the side that was going to lose.

However, Curry led the fourth-quarter resurgence for them and helped them register a 107-97 win on the night.

Kerr and Steph Curry have a very special bond. Since the 58-year-old took over the reins of the Warriors in 2014, Curry started flourishing as a player.

Speaking about his importance in a post-game interview, Kerr said:

"His strength and character matches his skill and his level of conditioning it's all tied together. He just cares so much, works so hard, so easy to coach.

"Whenever I'm done coaching, I will look back and just say thank you to Steph, you know night after night because he's made this situation for us as an organisation, just easy for everybody, special player, special person."

Steph Curry has been one of the best players on the Warriors team during this season’s playoffs. He has been averaging 27.6 PPG, 5.7 APG and 5.2 RPG while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range.

However, there were questions about him coming into the playoffs with an injury. The three-time NBA champion has delivered every time the team is in trouble.

With the series tied at 2-2, Steve Kerr will be looking to motivate his troops for a big performance in Game 5. His most trustworthy player, Steph Curry, has been firing right from the very onset of the Finals.

However, the coach will also be looking to get the best out of his other veterans Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Steph Curry has been elite for the Warriors in this series

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

Steph Curry has a lot on the line in this series against the Boston Celtics. He is certainly playing keeping that in mind, which is why he has been stellar from the word go. The three-time champ is averaging 34.3 PPG and 6.3 RPG in four games, while shooting 50% from the field and 49% from three point range.

Along with giving it his all on the offensive end, Steph Curry has been terrific on the defensive end as well. He has locked up players and his quick hands have helped the Warriors enforce turnovers on the Celtics.

StatMuse @statmuse Stephen Curry this Finals:



34.3 PPG (!)

6.3 RPG

3.8 APG

2.0 SPG

50.0 FG% (!!)

49.0 3P% (!!!)



Literally doing it all. Stephen Curry this Finals:34.3 PPG (!)6.3 RPG3.8 APG2.0 SPG50.0 FG% (!!)49.0 3P% (!!!) Literally doing it all. https://t.co/LCfdi1wHA5

There is no doubt that the Celtics have tried their level best to contain the 34- year- old. However, he has been resilient and despite fighting his way through niggles, Curry has been showcasing world-class performances. Speaking about his brilliance, Draymond Green said:

"Him is one of the most resilient, toughest guys that I've ever played with. The way defenses guard him, they're constantly grabbing and he just continues to play.

"He don't make much of it, he just continues to do what he does, so it just says a lot about his toughness and his competitive nature and what it truly needs to be a winner."

Steph Curry came into the playoffs, having missed the last 12 games of the regular season. He suffered a foot injury in a game against the Celtics and was not back until the playoffs.

However, he showed no signs of rustiness in the series against the Denver Nuggets. The two-time MVP came off the bench, but delivered a game-winning performance there.

NBA History @NBAHistory Stephen Curry joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to record 40+ points in a #NBAFinals game at age 34 or older. #NBA75 Stephen Curry joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to record 40+ points in a #NBAFinals game at age 34 or older. #NBA75 https://t.co/pV7AT3bmHj

He has only gotten better from that point on. His brilliance has helped the Warriors reach the NBA Finals. With three games left to play, the Dubs have a fair chance of winning the championship. Curry has been firing for them and they would expect him to continue doing that and lead them to yet another championship.

