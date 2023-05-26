Where did Bronny James graduate from? Finding out more

Bronny James graduated from Sierra Canyon High School on May 25 this year. Throughout the day, social media was awash with pictures from the graduation ceremony showing LeBron James' eldest son in his cap and gown.

Masked 🎭 @MaskedInLA LeBron is on IG live for Bronny’s graduation lmaoo LeBron is on IG live for Bronny’s graduation lmaoo https://t.co/LZKGACyikP

Sierra Canyon is a private school in Los Angeles and has become well known for both its basketball program and its educational excellence.

Bronny James has been a student at Sierra Canyon since LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019. That means that Bronny joined the high school for his freshman year and also attended the school at the same time as Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend and close friend of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade.

Now that Bronny is officially a high school graduate, he will begin preparing for his collegiate career. Just a few weeks ago, on May 10, it was revealed that Bronny James would be signing with USC.

USC Trojans @USC_Athletics Welcome to the Trojan Family, Bronny James! Welcome to the Trojan Family, Bronny James! https://t.co/VJgkB7qj3b

The USC Trojans football program is a Division I basketball program that competes in the Pac-12. As such, Bronny James will have a far greater audience for his upcoming season, along with some of the best collegiate coaches around.

For a player who is expected to be a one-and-done prospect before entering the NBA, Bronny has chosen a talented team that is also close to home. With such a short distance between USC and Los Angeles, we can expect to see LeBron James in attendance at some of his son's games next year.

LeBron James is proud of Bronny's decision

Shortly after Bronny James' commitment to USC was announced, LeBron James praised his son's decision, noting how he's most proud that his son is going to college.

"First of all, congratulations to my son on his next journey and picking a great university in USC. I'm proud of him, this is an incredible thing... Unless it was like one of my, you know, great grandmothers or great grandfathers or someone that I was [aware of] way before my time to my knowledge... This is the first one out of the James gang to go to college.

"Obviously, his dad didn't go to school. His mom didn't go to college... I think my mom stepped on, maybe stepped on campus for a little bit, you know, maybe a community college or something, but she had my little a** running around, so she couldn't spend much time in the classroom. 19 years old, she couldn't do that, I was three. So it's very very very very exciting, very humbling and great moment for our family."

With questions circulating surrounding LeBron James' future in the NBA, we will have to wait and see whether the father and son duo share the court together in 2024. However, when you look back at all LeBron James has achieved throughout the past 20 years, it's hard to imagine he won't reach his final goal.

Of course, Bronny entering the NBA is still another year away, which means LeBron still has another season to navigate before he can experience being on the same team as his son.

Logically speaking, it would make sense if LeBron James remained with the Los Angeles Lakers next season so that he could be close to Bronny at USC.

