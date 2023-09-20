"Where'd we come from with this bull junk": Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders once blasted NBA media for comparing stars from different eras 

College football coach Deion Sanders recently opened up his thoughts regarding the media constantly comparing NBA stars.

Sanders used the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as an example. The University of Colorado coach pointed out that being a fan of Jordan doesn't mean he no longer roots for James. Sanders added that he hates how the media sees the need to bury one player to put over another player.

He continued to express his frustration with the NBA players today. "Coach Prime" explained that the league back in the day had simpler times considering how everyone was just focused on basketball.

These days, he argued that modern media and players would rather generate viewership by starting heated arguments and unnecessary banter among fans:

"You know what I don't like man? Just because I like Jordan, that don't mean I hate LeBron. Just because I like LeBron, that don't mean I don't like Kawhi. ...Where'd we come from with this bull junk that we gotta put another brother down just because we like another? That don't make sense man."

"Back then, we were just balling. Now they fishing for likes. They checking the web to see who's liking them, see who's hating on them. Folks ain't cared back then, they just played the game."

Modern NBA vs. Old School NBA: An evolution of basketball

The NBA, over the decades, has evolved significantly, transforming from the rough-and-tumble days of the old school into the fast-paced, high-scoring spectacle of the modern era.

Back in the day, basketball was often characterized by a slower pace, rugged physicality, and grinding half-court sets. Teams relied heavily on post-up plays, mid-range jumpers, and a focus on defense.

The "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons of the late '80s epitomized this era with their "Jordan Rules" defense, which aimed to physically disrupt opponents.

In contrast, the modern era is all about speed and space. Teams emphasize 3-point shooting, fast breaks and up-tempo play. The advent of the 3-point revolution, led by players like Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, has fundamentally altered the game.

Analytics-driven strategies prioritize efficiency, leading to a greater emphasis on shooting from beyond the arc and near the rim.

In the end, both eras have their unique charm, and together they form the rich tapestry of NBA history. Whether you're a fan of the old-school grit or the modern finesse, there's no denying that the league's constant evolution is what keeps the league vibrant and relevant in the ever-changing world of sports.