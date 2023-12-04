Where is Devin Booker from? Exploring Suns' All-Star's personal life growing up

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is one of the best players in the NBA today. He was a product of John Calipari and the University of Kentucky, but where is Devin Booker from? Let's explore the Suns All-Star's personal life and find out where he grew up.

The 27-year-old superstar was born on October 30, 1996 to parents Melvin Booker and Veronica Guitierrez in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He grew up in Grand Rapids and was a huge fan of Detroit sports teams such as the Red Wings and Lions. He went to Grandville High School for his freshman year.

Booker moved to Mississippi with his father, who retired from professional basketball and was hired to coach Moss Point High School. He played for Moss Point for the final three years of his high school career and was a five-star recruit, as per ESPN.

Devin Booker committed to Kentucky and was the team's sixth man in his freshman season. Booker decided to enter the 2015 NBA draft despite not starting any game and averaging just 10.0 points in 21.5 minutes per game.

The Phoenix Suns took a gamble on him and selected him 13th overall. He initially came off the bench in Phoenix as a rookie, but earned a starting spot to get selected into the All-Rookie First Team.

Booker endured a tough regime in Phoenix and did not make the playoffs until 2021. He helped the Suns reach their second NBA Finals that same year, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The Michigan native is the only remaining player from that 2021 team that made the NBA Finals. He now has Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal as teammates, but he has an argument for being the best player on the team.

Devin Booker on what it was like growing up in Grand Rapids

Ahead of Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Devin Booker discussed what it was like growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Booker explained that he fell in love with the game in his hometown and remembered how he watched Drake Harris growing up.

"That's where it all started," Booker. "You threw me back just thinking about it now reminiscing in my head. That's where I fell in love with the game. I fell in love with that Pistons team. They taught me the game of basketball.

"Just being around everybody in West Michigan, I remember Drake Harris, just looking up to him every day and wanting to be him."

