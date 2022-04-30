“Where was that same energy when it was come between those lines against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown” - Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie Irving’s “cop-out” by attacking the media

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been on the receiving end of backlash from media personalities following some of his tweets. And Kendrick Perkins has opted to say his piece.

Irving talked about how the media controls the narrative and discredits people's lives for entertainment. Some media personalities took exception to that, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

With reactions having been flying around, Perkins got on "First Take" to say his bit alongside Smith.

"You got swept by the Boston Celtics. You didn't win one game. Where was that same energy when it was come between those lines against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart and those boys who the one that gave you that spanking?

"You know what's even more crazy to me? Who was Kyrie mentor? Who did Kyrie look up to? The late great Kobe Bryant.

"When you talk about the Mamba mentality, Kobe Bryant, it wasn't all peaches and cream with Kobe. Kobe got criticized. Kobe took it like a man. Kobe bounced back in great fashion. Kobe Bryant was a guy that was the ultimate professional for handling criticisms, whether it was ups or downs.

"And to see Kyrie come out and lash out, and all the time his cop-out is going at media. 'Let me attack the media.' Why you didn't attack Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart when you was between those lines?"

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins My thoughts on Kyrie social media post!!! Carry the hell on… My thoughts on Kyrie social media post!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/n3SOZCEEw0

Perkins' reference to Jayson Tatum and company is about their playoffs encounter. The Boston Celtics swept the Nets in their Eastern Conference first-round series, with Kevin Durant and Irving failing to make any significant impact.

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets will be one of the major headlines of the offseason

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets

The 2022 free agency promises to be interesting, as it will become clearer what the future holds for the All-Star guard, especially in Brooklyn.

The Nets were reportedly ready to offer him a four-year $187 million contract extension during the 2021 offseason. But his refusal to get vaccinated changed the course of things. Kyrie Irving will go into the offseason with a player option for the 2022-23 season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Opinion: This off-season, Kyrie Irving can ask for a 5-year, $248M max deal.



Is he worth it? Opinion: This off-season, Kyrie Irving can ask for a 5-year, $248M max deal.Is he worth it? https://t.co/q5gLtjrgcN

If he exercises that, it is an indication that the franchise and the NBA champ perhaps failed to reach an agreement for a contract extension.

Nonetheless, failure to agree on a contract extension will most likely be no fault of Irving. The 30-year-old has explicitly said that he would love to remain in Brooklyn with KD.

Irving's mention of coordinating with Nets management on how to move forward was frowned upon by many. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Irving is undeserving of being in a room with Nets management.

What many are most upset about regarding Kyrie Irving is his refusal to take the vaccine. He put his team in a tough spot earlier in the season, with Durant left to do the heavy lifting. Many also believe his actions played a huge role in James Harden's desire to leave.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein