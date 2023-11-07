"Where was this game 7": NBA fans are stunned as Joel Embiid explodes for 48 points in 3 quarters vs Wizards

Joel Embiid has been reminding basketball fans why he won the 2022-23 NBA MVP over Nikola Jokic last season. Despite James Harden sitting out and eventually leaving the team, the 76ers have hardly missed a beat due to his deadly two-way impact. The Sixers are looking to hike their record to 5-1 after tonight’s encounter with the Washington Wizards. Embiid’s scorching-hot performance has his team cruising to a comfortable win.

“The Process” played just 31 minutes but finished with 48 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal. Washington threw the kitchen sink at him and he was still unstoppable. Fans quickly reacted to his impressive stat line:

Although Joel Embiid won the Michael Jordan Trophy during the 2022-23 season, he received a ton of flak for yet another disappointing playoff stint. For the third time in his playoff career, he was eliminated again by the Boston Celtics.

Philly had a 3-2 series lead before failing to close out the Celtics at home. Game 7 was at Boston’s TD Garden where many expected the MVP to put his team on the back for one of his incredible performances.

In the winner-take-all final game of the series, Joel Embiid limped to a paltry 15-point, eight-rebound and one-assist output. He looked scared at times, refusing to even attempt a shot. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points to go with 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The aging Al Horford even outplayed Embiid. “Big Al” had six points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two assists. It was another night when “The Process” succumbed to the pressure of the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers have not reached the Eastern Conference Finals in Embiid’s era with the team.

Joel Embiid will be judged by the Philadelphia 76ers’ success

Joel Embiid’s impressive numbers will always be judged by how far he can carry the Philadelphia 76ers. He is in the same boat that Nikola Jokic had been in before the Denver Nuggets lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season.

Jokic was a two-time MVP but arguably didn’t get his due until he led the Nuggets to the 2023 championship. “The Joker” had been posting ridiculously impressive numbers but leading Philly to the title was what many wanted to see.

Joel Embiid will have to follow that path. Fans will continue throwing shots at him until he performs as expected on the biggest stage.

This season might be that opportunity for Embiid. He is playing without a bona fide co-superstar for the first time in years. The Philadelphia 76ers, though, have looked impressive. If they can carry them at least to the Eastern Conference finals, the narrative around him may change.