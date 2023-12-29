Where & How to Watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: TV Channel List, Online Live Stream Details, & Start Time

The New York Knicks take on the Orlando Magic tonight in a highly anticipated inter-conference matchup. The game will see the Magic (18-12) look to bounce back from a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. On the flip side, the New York Knicks will look to bounce back after a loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

With the Knicks sitting in seventh place, just a game behind the fifth-place Magic and half a game behind the sixth-place Cavaliers, the stakes will be high for both teams. With that in mind, let's take a look at how fans can watch this matchup.

When and where is New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Game Details

Game Day/Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Start Time: 4 p.m. Pacific Time | 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena/Location: Amway Center | Orlando, FL

Ticket Details: NBA.com

How to watch New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic

The New York Knicks game against the Orlando Magic tonight will be available to viewers through many platforms. NBA League Pass, Fubo TV and YouTube TV will all air the game for subscribers, but new users will be able to capitalize on free-trial offers to watch.

What channel is New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic?

Apart from the New York Knicks game against the Orlando Magic being streamed on NBA League Pass, TV users will have two ways to watch it. Both the Bally Sports Florida channel and the MSG Network will air the game on TV.

The game notably will not be nationally televised, meaning blackout restrictions apply.

TV Channel List

As previously mentioned, fans interested in watching the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic game will be able to do so via the following TV channels: NBA League Pass' designated channel, Bally Sports Florida and MSG Network. Channel numbers will vary by region and cable provider.

Radio Channel

Fans eager to listen, but unable to watch given the lack of national TV broadcasting can also listen to the game via the radio. Orlando Magic fans will be able to listen in via WYGM 96.9FM and 740AM, while Knicks fans will be able to listen on ESPN NY 98.7.

Online Live Streaming Details

As previously mentioned, the game will be available to watch several different ways. To stream the game, fans will need to be subscribed through NBA League Pass, Fubo TV or YouTube TV.