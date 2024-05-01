"Where I feel like pretty much unguardable.": LeBron James reveals one area on court where he believes he is invincible

Over the past two decades, LeBron James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players ever. While he's known for his all-around skill set, the superstar forward recently spoke on one area where he feels untouchable on the floor.

During a recent episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron touched on how his offensive game has evolved over his career. He admitted he's never been much of a shooter, but now feels he's unguardable when he's beyond the arc.

"I've never been too much of a pull-up jump shooter," LeBron said. "Off the dribble mid-range shooter I did a little bit early on in my career but as I've gotten older I've been more in the post mid-range.

Now I've expanded my game to the three-point line over the last few years, where I feel like pretty much unguardable."

LeBron James is coming off a season with the LA Lakers where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 54/41/75 shooting splits.

LeBron James is coming off the best three-point shooting season of his career

In the past, many would have scoffed at LeBron James saying he is unguardable from three. However, it's an area of his game he's greatly improved in this season.

For his career, LeBron has converted 34.8% of his tree-point attempts. In 2024, he posted his best percentage at 41% on five attempts per game. This marked a new career-high for LeBron, which previously at at 40.6%.

Towards the end of the regular season, LeBron James had arguably one of the best three-point outings of his entire career. In a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, he went 9-for-10 from deep en route to scoring 40 points in a win. LeBron brought up this outing during his podcast with JJ Redick and called it euphoric.

LeBron might feel he's unguardable from beyond the arc, but his stats don't fully back up that statement. Aside from this season, he's floated around league average percentages.

Last season, LeBron shot only 32% on higher volume. In the recent years before this, his percentage has floated between 34%-36%.

Growing this area of his game has been a bit of a need for LeBron for various reasons. For starters, he isn't the athlete he once was. Taking his game to the outside will allow him to take less contact on a nightly basis and extend his career.

In total, LeBron made a total of 149 threes in the regular season. This is tied for the second-most for one year in his career. He matched this amount in 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The most LeBron has made in a season is 161, a mark he reached in 2022.