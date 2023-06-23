Where is Jaime Jaquez from? Taking a closer look

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was selected by the Miami Heat with the 18th pick in the NBA Draft, following an impressive year with UCLA. The incoming rookie will now join Erik Spoelstra's NBA Finalists, where he will receive a first-class basketball education and likely be afforded legitimate playing time next season.

Having grown up in Irvine, California, Jaime Jaquez Jr. represented his home state at the collegiate level. In 34 games for UCLA, the 22-year-old guard averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 31.7% from deep.

Following the draft, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley shared how he believes Jaime Jaquez Jr. will fit with the Heat.

"He'll be an easy fit in the Heat's system and their famed #culture," Buckley wrote. "If they find him enough floor time, he'll compete for an All-Rookie spot. That should be the idea anyway, since the point of selecting someone like him—a 22-year-old, four-year player in college who isn't a great athlete—is to add instant-impact ability at the expense of long-term upside."

The Miami Heat have a strong reputation for developing young talent, and Jaquez will have the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization. The team's ability to uncover hidden gems in the draft and free agency bodes well for Jaquez's future.

Miami Heat expected to retain Tyler Herro

Miami's current cap situation is precarious. Both Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry earn salaries that far outmatch their on-court production. However, it would appear that Pat Riley does not intend to move on from Tyler Herro to help ease some of those issues, as the former Sixth Man of the Year continues to grow in stature for the South Beach franchise.

(Via Pat Riley says Tyler Herro is an ‘anchor’ of the Heat’s franchise and wants to build around him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo(Via @5ReasonsSports Pat Riley says Tyler Herro is an ‘anchor’ of the Heat’s franchise and wants to build around him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (Via @5ReasonsSports ) https://t.co/bmfLIrBVAI

“Tyler is an extraordinary scorer and fourth-quarter player. Big-time shot maker. He’s 23 years old, you gotta watch it with these guys. Last year he was out in the Eastern Conference finals for almost four games with a groin injury. This year, he broke his hand. I’m a loose ball guy, ball on the floor, first guy with the ball, but I’m going to caution him with his shooting hand.”

Herro missed all but one game of the Heat's 2023 run to the NBA Finals after breaking his hand in the first game of the postseason. However, Herro was an impactful member of the Heat's regular-season rotation, playing in 67 games, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from deep.

The Heat will be hoping to have a more consistent 2023-24 season after struggling throughout the first 82 games before figuring things out once the playoffs began. Miami made it into the post-season via the play-in tournament, despite losing their first game to the Atlanta Hawks.

