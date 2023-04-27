Where is Josh Hart from? Taking a closer look at the college of the Knicks star

Josh Hart has played in the NBA for eight seasons now and is currently playing for the New York Knicks. However, some might be wondering exactly how Hart has established his position in the league.

Growing up as a kid, Josh was already excelling in basketball. While some prestigious schools didn't want to offer him a spot on the team at the time, he still had a successful high school career.

Representing Sidwell Friends School, Josh Hart averaged 20.6 points and 11.6 rebounds as a junior. Then came his senior year in Sidwell, where Hart led the team to a 22–9 record while averaging 24.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. Ultimately, he decided to enroll at Villanova University come his college years.

Josh Hart's College career

Villanova years

In his first year playing for the Wildcats, Josh Hart averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He also received the title of Big East Rookie of the Week on three separate occasions. In his second year playing for the squad, Hart was awarded the title of Big East's Sixth Man of the Year after the regular season ended.

During his junior year, Josh Hart scored a career-high 27 points in a game. At the end of the regular season, he was unanimously chosen for the first-team All-Big East and received the title of third-team All-American from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. At this point, his average stats per game were 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

As he entered his senior season, it was expected that Hart would have an outstanding year. He was honored with the title of Preseason Player of the Year and was also included in the Associated Press preseason All-America team. During that season, Hart scored a career-high 30 points, and he surpassed that achievement with an impressive 37 points.

Hart then finally decided to enter the NBA Draft in 2017 after completing all four college years with Villanova. The former Wildcat was selected 30th overall by the Utah Jazz and eventually traded to the LA Lakers on draft night. Fast forward eight seasons later, he is now representing the New York Knicks and is enjoying a playoff run with the team this postseason.

