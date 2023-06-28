Where is Kenneth Faried now? Looking at former Nuggets' forward probable return & why he exited NBA

Kenneth Faried was the 22nd overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. While he might not be on a roster at the moment, he has continued his career as a pro overseas. He was recently a member of Cangrejeros of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional. The BSN is one of the upper tier basketball leagues in Puerto Rico.

After being drafted, Kenneth Faried spent most of his career with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in his first season, which landed him All-Rookie honors. The 6-foot-8 forward went on to play for the franchise for six more years.

Following the 2017-18 season, Faried found himself on the move. He began the year with the Brooklyn Nets, but was let go after just 12 games. Later on, the Houston Rockets decided to roll the dice on the athletic big man. Faried played 25 games for the Rockets, and averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Since the 2019 season, Faried has not been able to land another contract in the league. He's continued to stay sharp by playing professionally all over the world. Before landing in Puerto Rico, Faried spent some time playing in China.

Kenneth Faried still eyeing NBA comeback

Despite being out of the NBA for four years now, Kenneth Faried is still eyeing a comeback. He spent the past season playing for the Mexico City Capitanes of the G-League.

The roster is filled with former NBA talent. One of the more notable names is Jahlil Okafor, who the Philadelphia 76ers drafted No. 3 overall back in 2015. Faried appeared in 29 games for Mexico City this season, and averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

Back in January, Faried spoke in an interview about getting back to the NBA. When asked about his former team the Denver Nuggets, he spoke on what kind of value he could bring as a role player off the bench:

"With a team like the Nuggets, it would be like, 'Hey, y’all know what you’re doing already. I’ve been here and we know what we could do. Let’s just keep doing what we’re doing.' I’m gonna just follow suit and play off of Joker [Nikola Jokic] and be setting screens for Jamal [Murray]."

Faried is fully focused on making a return at some point. Only time will tell if a team will come along and give him one last opportunity.

