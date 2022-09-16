Where is LeBron James' house located? All you need to know about the NBA superstar's primary residential property

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had a ton of success both on and off the court. Between his NBA contracts, endorsements, personal investments, and entertainment production company, he has become one of the most successful athletes of all-time. James is the first active NBA player with a net worth of at least $1 Billion. So naturally, you can expect him to live a luxurious lifestyle.

LeBron James owns multiple properties in the cities he’s played in over his 19-year NBA career. Since he currently suits up for the Los Angeles Lakers, James’ most expensive residence is in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, California.

It's a $36.75 million mansion with nearly 10,000 square feet of living space as well as 2.5 acres of property. The property was built in 1934. It includes four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two suites, a tennis court, a pool, and a pool house. He has owned the estate since the summer of 2020.

Beverly Hills is known to be one of the richest areas in the world. It is home to many celebrity actors, singers, and athletes. Surrounded by wealth and luxury, James' home still stands out as one of the most impressive. It is also quite fitting for the man who goes by the nickname “King James.”

You can see the tour of his property in the video below:

Additional properties owned by LeBron James

Outside of his sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, LeBron James also owns another property in the Los Angeles area.

In 2017, James bought a mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles for 23.5 million. The mansion covers 15,846 square feet and features beautiful views of the ocean from downtown Los Angeles. It also features eight bedrooms, a bar, a home movie theater, an indoor and outdoor gym, a steam room, and a sauna.

James’ other primary residence is located in his home state of Ohio in Summit County. James bought the property in 2003 and has since added an additional 30,000 square feet to the mansion. It spans seven acres.

This mansion includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a bowling alley, a recording studio, a home theatre, a sports bar, a barbershop, and an aquarium. So it’s safe to say James now owns one of the most luxurious homes in Ohio:

The 37-year old will be entering his 20th NBA season in 2022-23. The Lakers kick off their season against the Golden State Warriors on October 18. The game is part of an opening night doubleheader on TNT.

