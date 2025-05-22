"Where is LeBron James?", "No Giannis is crazy" - Fans explode over NBA's 2024-25 All-Defensive selections

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive teams. Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort and Amen Thompson all earned first-team honors. Toumani Camara, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams and Ivica Zubac were named to the second-team.
While players like Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and runner-up Dyson Daniels were part of the first-team as expected, fans debated which players were snubbed.
Some mentioned LeBron James, who finished the season with the second-worst defensive rating of his professional career, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Where tf is LeBron?" one wrote.
"No Giannis is crazy," another said.
"Lebron robbed," another commented.
Others mentioned Alex Caruso and Ausar Thompson, who both missed the NBA's 65-game minimum needed to qualify. Some argued the case of a wide-range of players.
"Jaren (Jackson Jr.) has been robbed in broad daylight. Top 3 dpoy candidate for 80% of the season and isn’t even first team. What a joke," a fan tweeted.
"Voters have never watched OG (Anunoby) play," one fan wrote.
"Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell better then 70% of them," another fan said.
A look at the performances from players on the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive teams
When the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive Teams were announced on Thursday, there was one name that was notably absent: Victor Wembanyama.
Through 46 regular-season games, Wembanyama averaged 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. While he was the frontrunner to win this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, a blood clot detected during the All-Star Break derailed his season. It forced him to miss the 65-game minimum required to qualify for awards.
However, this year's all-defensive teams impressed in many ways, making their presence felt on the defensive end while etching their names in NBA history.
Dyson Daniels averaged 3.0 steals per game. It placed him alongside Allen Iverson and Chris Paul as the only players this century to record 200+ steals in a single season.
This season's DPOY, Evan Mobley, earned All-Star honors for the first time thanks to his defensive play.
Meanwhile, franchise history was made in Oklahoma City. Lu Dort and Jalen Williams became the first Thunder players to make the all-defensive teams in the same year.
Of the 10 players who earned all-defensive team honors, three are still in the playoffs: Dort, Williams and Rudy Gobert.
Depending on how things play out, we could see one, or in OKC's case, two, of the three win a title this year.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for