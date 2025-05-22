"Where is LeBron James?", "No Giannis is crazy" - Fans explode over NBA's 2024-25 All-Defensive selections

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive teams. Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort and Amen Thompson all earned first-team honors. Toumani Camara, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams and Ivica Zubac were named to the second-team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While players like Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and runner-up Dyson Daniels were part of the first-team as expected, fans debated which players were snubbed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some mentioned LeBron James, who finished the season with the second-worst defensive rating of his professional career, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Where tf is LeBron?" one wrote.

"No Giannis is crazy," another said.

Others mentioned Alex Caruso and Ausar Thompson, who both missed the NBA's 65-game minimum needed to qualify. Some argued the case of a wide-range of players.

Ad

"Jaren (Jackson Jr.) has been robbed in broad daylight. Top 3 dpoy candidate for 80% of the season and isn’t even first team. What a joke," a fan tweeted.

"Voters have never watched OG (Anunoby) play," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell better then 70% of them," another fan said.

A look at the performances from players on the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive teams

When the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive Teams were announced on Thursday, there was one name that was notably absent: Victor Wembanyama.

Through 46 regular-season games, Wembanyama averaged 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. While he was the frontrunner to win this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, a blood clot detected during the All-Star Break derailed his season. It forced him to miss the 65-game minimum required to qualify for awards.

Ad

However, this year's all-defensive teams impressed in many ways, making their presence felt on the defensive end while etching their names in NBA history.

Dyson Daniels averaged 3.0 steals per game. It placed him alongside Allen Iverson and Chris Paul as the only players this century to record 200+ steals in a single season.

This season's DPOY, Evan Mobley, earned All-Star honors for the first time thanks to his defensive play.

Meanwhile, franchise history was made in Oklahoma City. Lu Dort and Jalen Williams became the first Thunder players to make the all-defensive teams in the same year.

Ad

Of the 10 players who earned all-defensive team honors, three are still in the playoffs: Dort, Williams and Rudy Gobert.

Depending on how things play out, we could see one, or in OKC's case, two, of the three win a title this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More