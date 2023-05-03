Forbes' highest paid athletes list recently dropped, and it is filled with some of the most notable stars across all the major sports. A pair of the NBA's top stars managed to work their way into the top ten.

Coming in at the fourth spot is LA Lakers star LeBron James. In the year 2023, his salary was around $44.5 million. On top of that, he made around $75 million with his business ventures away from basketball. Over the summer, LeBron became the first active athlete to reach billionaire status.

Another NBA star to make their way onto Forbes' highest paid athletes list is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. He is one of the highest paid players in the league right now at $48.4 million, and made over $52 million in his off-the-court ventures. Two of his biggest partnerships are with Under Armour and Chase Bank. Curry finished four spots behind LeBron James on this list in the eighth spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with making this list, LeBron and Curry are currently facing off against one another in the postseason. Game 1 went down to the wire, with the LA Lakers coming away with a five-point win over the Golden State Warriors.

Were any other NBA stars on the Forbes highest paid athletes list?

Aside from LeBron James and Steph Curry, another NBA star managed to secure a spot on Forbes' highest paid athletes list. That being Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Durant rounded out the top ten, earning $89.1 million. His earnings were almost an event split between his NBA salary and business ventures.

"Through his investing firm, 35V, he has picked up stakes in the Premier Lacrosse League, nutrition brand Happy Viking, League One Volleyball, women’s sports league network Athletes Unlimited, a Major League Pickleball team, Fanatics’ Mitchell & Ness label, digital creator business Goldenset Collective, sports software startup ScorePlay and Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports just in the last ten months."

Along with these venutes, Durant also has a growing media company and recently became one of the few athletes to ink a lifetime deal with Nike.

Similar to Curry and LeBron, KD is also still standing in the playoffs right now. The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves down 0-2 in their second-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Poll : 0 votes