"Where is Michael Jordan’s son?"- Miami Heat fans are fuming as they lose three straight games at home after Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Miami has now lost three straight home games since the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

After the Heat surrendered home-court edge to the Nuggets, fans promptly trolled Butler and the Heat:

"Where is Michael Jordan’s son? Oh lost again huh"

Jimmy Butler didn't have a bad game. He was just nowhere near the level that terrorized the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Butler played 40 minutes and finished with 28 points on 11-24 shooting, but was only 1-4 from deep.

Bam Adebayo was decent. He ended the night with 22 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Adebayo was only 7-21 from the field but made up for it with 8-10 free throws.

The Miami Heat might have won this one if not for the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic put up another mind-boggling display. The "Joker" had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He is the first to have a 30-20-10 game in the NBA Finals.

There have been five 30-20-10 games in the playoffs. Three of them have come from the Serbian superstar, including two in this year's postseason. He showed yet again why he is arguably the NBA's best player.

NBA @NBA Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a Finals game Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a Finals game 👏 https://t.co/dXWpQ7qrn1

Jamal Murray was nearly just as impressive. "Glitch" set the tone for the Denver Nuggets in the early going. He had 20 points by halftime and finished with a game-high 34. Murray added 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Murray and Jokic became the first pair of teammates in NBA history with a 30-10-10 triple-double in any game.

Jimmy Butler had 10 points in the first quarter and 14 by halftime. "Jimmy Buckets" added eight in the third frame but fizzled in final quarter with just two points. Miami Heat fans who have been spoiled with his late-game heroics were disappointed with his performance in the last 12 minutes of the game.

The Miami Heat are in a must-win situation in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat and the basketball world are finding out that the Denver Nuggets are not like their previous playoff opponents. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way, Denver has been a tough nut to cruck, even on the road.

Denver's Game 3 win is the fourth straight time they've won on the road in the playoffs. They execute with poise and composure despite not having that much playoff experience.

The Denver Nuggets don't easily wilt under pressure. They took down LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers under the brightest lights in Hollywood. Denver is unlikely to collapse in front of the Miami Heat home crowd.

Miami can't afford to go back to Mile High City in a 3-1 hole. The Nuggets are 9-1 at Ball Arena with Game 2 against the Heat being their only loss. Denver, with what they've shown in Game 3, has shown that they have learned their lesson.

A close out game at home will be much better than playing on the road. They will not likely make the same mistakes they committed in Game 2.

Game 4 is a must-win situation for the Miami Heat or the series could be over in just five games.

