Where Monty Williams’ 13-match losing streak with Pistons puts him in NBA history 

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons find themselves on the wrong end of a 13-game losing streak. Here is a breakdown of where it lands the veteran coach in NBA history.

At the moment, Monty Williams doesn't have to worry about getting his name in the record books. However, the Pistons are dangerously close to getting in the same company with the worst losing streaks basketball has ever seen. There is a 10-way tie for 27th place with 17 losses.

The worst losing streaks of all time belong to the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, Philly lost a combined 28 straight games. That record still holds as the highest in league history. The Cavaliers have the worst single-season losing streak, dropping 26 straight in 2011.

With this losing streak, the Pistons are tied for the worst record in the league right now. They are one of two teams with only two wins in the year, the other being the Washington Wizards. The last time the Pistons won a game was on October 28th against the Chicago Bulls.

Looking at their schedule, the Pistons have a good opportunity to put an end to their losing streak. On Monday, they'll face off against Jordan Poole and the Wizards at home.

Monty Williams was once one of the NBA's top head coaches

Over the summer, the Detroit Pistons made a massive investment in Monty Williams. They signed him to the largest coaching deal in NBA history, but so far, it isn't yielding the results they were hoping for.

With a young core full of promising talent, the Pistons were expected to take a step forward in their rebuild. Instead, they remain near the bottom of the standings.

Before signing with the Pistons, Monty Williams was viewed as one of the top head coaches in the NBA. He did great work with the Phoenix Suns, leading them all the way to the finals in 2021. Williams also took home coach of the year in 2022 after helping Phoenix win a franchise record 64 games.

Williams spent four seasons with the Suns before being fired last year. In that time, he had a regular season record of 194-115 and a postseason record of 27-19.

Still in the early weeks of the regular season, Williams and the Pistons have time to turn things around. Given that they signed him to such a lucrative deal, the organization doesn't have much of a choice but to have faith in the longtime coach.