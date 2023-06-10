Where did Nikola Jokic play before NBA? Exploring 2x MVP's career prior to playing for Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has done a masterful job in leading the Denver Nuggets into the NBA Finals this season, as they are one win away from winning the championship. Thanks to the on-court brilliance of the Serbian big man, the Nuggets have reached the finals for the first time in franchise history.

Prior to getting drafted by Denver, Jokic played in a different league. Like other European players, he was exposed to the professional setting early in his life. From 2012 to 2015, the Joker played in the Adriatic League and the Serbian League. Representing Mega Basket, Jokic took over the youth basketball scene.

During the 2013-14 season, he played 26 games for Mega Basket, where he averaged 11.4 points, 6.4, and two assists. Jokic also shot 63.6% from the field which helped him develop his shot selection on the floor. The following season, he posted better numbers across the board.

Jokic averaged 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for Mega Basket. His efficiency from beyond the floor improved as well, shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc during that season. Those numbers earned him an MVP award and a rebounding title in the ABA League, before leaving his home to pursue an NBA career.

Nikola Jokic wanted to punch Bruce Brown during Game 4

Following Game 4, the Nuggets stole two wins on the road to put pressure on the Miami Heat. Despite being in foul trouble in the game, Nikola Jokic was still able to lead the team to a much-needed win for Denver. The Joker had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to help the team win on the road.

Late in the game, Mike Malone had to put Jokic on the bench due to his foul trouble and had to put Bruce Brown in the game. Surprisingly, Brown had a great offensive outing for the Nuggets. He ended the game with 21 points off the bench, helping the team take care of business.

After the game, Jokic admitted to wanting to punch Brown for taking a step-back three-pointer late in the game.

"He had an amazing night and he was really aggressive in the fourth quarter and him and Aaron [Gordon] were really, really good. They were amazing." Jokic said.

"When he did a step back three, I almost… I wanted to punch him but when he made it, I was so happy. Same as Aaron he's learning and he is accepting [his role] and that's the best thing about him."

Thanks to Brown's scoring outburst, the Nuggets are now one win away from winning the NBA title.

