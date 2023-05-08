Where did Ray Allen go to college? NBA Hall Of Famer graduates with degree in General Studies

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen recently graduated with a degree in General Studies. With Allen heading back to the University of Connecticut, his alma mater, to do so, we took a look at his playing days at UConn.

Allen made a name for himself as one of the finest shooting guards in the NBA. However, the journey to becoming such a highly reputed player began with his time with the Connecticut Huskies.

Allen spent three years playing college ball at UConn. Although he was a bench player in his freshman year, he quickly rose through the ranks and became a regular starter by his sophomore year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He had his best scoring season in the 1995-96 calender year where he notched an average of 23.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

In his junior year, Allen was also named the Big East Player of the Year as he led the Huskies to a third consecutive regular season title and appearance in the NCAA tournament. He also had his jersey number retired by the Huskies.

He developed a reputation as an efficient, long-range shooter. Following the success in his junior year, Allen declared for the 1996 NBA Draft and was picked fifth by the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for the draft rights of Stephon Marbury.

Almost 27 years since being drafted, Ray Allen has graduated with a degree from UConn. He spent more time studying during COVID-19 and finally received his degree at the age of 47.

Ray Allen's NBA career

Ray Allen had himself a solid, Hall of Fame-worthy NBA career. After being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Allen made an instant impact. Notching an average of 13.4 points per game, he showed potential for becoming a top-notch scorer in the league.

His durability was also impressive as Allen played in every game of the next four seasons. Allen eventually led Milwaukee to a playoff appearance in his third-year. This was followed by All-Star selections for three consecutive years.

Although Allen was emerging as a superstar with the Bucks, he eventually moved to the Seattle Supersonics, where he became an even bigger scoring threat. Unfortunately, this wasn't met with much playoff success.

Allen eventually won his first ring with the Boston Celtics in 2008. While he couldn't replicate this success in Boston, Allen won his second ring in 2013 with the Miami Heat.

For his contributions to the game, Ray Allen was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018. Until last season, he was also the all-time league leader in three-pointers made.

Poll : 0 votes