"Where them Reggie Miller choke memes at?" - NBA Twitter berates Pacers for blowing 18-point lead in Game 3 loss to Celtics 

The Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the 2024 NBA Playoffs in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. The Pacers went up 18 without their best player in a game many predicted would be a blowout. However, Indiana choked in the fourth quarter, losing 114-111.

The game came down to the last few possessions. Pascal Siakam missed a layup, which followed with an and-one opportunity for Jrue Holiday on the other end, giving the Celtics a one-point lead, their first since the second quarter. Andrew Nembhard missed the go-ahead attempt on the following play.

However, the Pacers managed an excellent defensive position, denying Jayson Tatum a layup, but they didn't capitalize on it as Nembhard ran into Holiday and turned the ball over with three seconds left. Holiday converted two free throws after Pascal Siakam had committed a foul on him.

The Pacers got a clean look with Aaron Nesmith from 3 on the game-tying attempt, but the shot bounced off the rim, leading to Indiana's loss and putting it in a 0-3 hole.

NBA Twitter sought the viral Reggie Miller choke celebration memes to mock the Pacers' meltdown after the loss.

"Lol where them Reggie Miller choke memes at?" One fan said.

Another fan demanded a ban for Tyrese Haliburton from wearing the Reggie Miller choke t-shirt again, which he had donned before Game 7 against the New York Knicks.

"Motion for Tyrese Haliburton to never wear that Reggie Miller choke shirt again. Idgaf about beating NY. We are 0-3 since he wore it and have choked away two games ourselves."

"Pacers giving the Reggie Miller choke sign a whole new meaning," one fan said.

"I refuse to believe the Pacers are a real team," one fan said.

Indiana Pacers' misery piles on as Tyrese Haliburton could potentially miss Game 4

The Pacers are seemingly on their way out of the NBA Playoffs. They gave up two golden chances in this series that could have seen them up 2-1 as Game 1 and Game 3 ended in similar fashion with costly mistakes in the clutch. The Pacers were up at least two points in both contests with less than a minute to go.

An 0-3 hole has never been overturned in history. Considering the Celtics' dominance across the board, it's highly unlikely that they become the first team to succumb to a series loss this bad. To make things worse, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Tyrese Haliburton may have played his last game of the season in Game 2.

Haliburton exited the contest in the third quarter after re-aggravating a left hamstring injury, which sidelined him for 10 games in January. Although he will try his best to return, hamstring injuries can be difficult to recover from this quickly. It also carries significant risk long-term.