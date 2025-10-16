"Where's Giannis Going?": Anthony Edwards hilariously grills Shams Charania over trade rumors 

Anthony Edwards showed zero hesitation before poking fun at ESPN reporter Shams Charania. Edwards hosted the first edition of the Believe That Awards on YouTube on Thursday.Charania won the Reporter of the Year award at Edwards’ show, which was to be expected considering his solid track record with reporting trades since Adrian Wojnarowski retired.While speaking to Charania on the show, Edwards poked fun at him, citing his reports on one of the biggest trade rumors in the league.“Where’s Giannis going?” Edwards asked.Don't do that, don't do that,&quot; Charania replied while laughing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShams Charania was the first to report that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with the Bucks could come to an end. He said that Antetokounmpo wished to win another championship, and it didn't necessarily have to be with the Bucks.Charania reported on the subject throughout the summer, leading to heavy criticism for him on social media. Much to everyone's surprise, Charania reported in October that the New York Knicks and Milwaukee had engaged in conversations to discuss a potential trade for Giannis in 2025.He has been ridiculed for suggesting the possibility of Antetokounmpo being traded; it could now become a reality, depending on how the Bucks perform in the 2025-26 season.“You better f****** text me”: Anthony Edwards instructs Shams Charania on how to approach his possible tradeThis wasn’t the only trade topic Anthony Edwards discussed with Charania. Continuing their conversation, the Timberwolves star gave Charania clear instructions on how to approach the potential situation of Edwards being traded.“If I’m going to get traded, you better f**ing text me,” Edwards said. “Don’t leak that sh*t on Twitter or X, or whatever. Send me a message. Let me know!”As one of the top insiders in the NBA, Charania is often the first to break the biggest stories. However, it is unlikely that he will report on Edwards being traded away from Minnesota.Since being drafted in 2020, Anthony Edwards has been pivotal for the Timberwolves, bringing the franchise unprecedented success after leading it to back-to-back Conference finals in 2024 and 2025. He has played 381 games, averaging 23.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.