“Where’s he going? … He’s not a free agent, let him live with it” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says the Brooklyn Nets have to stop enabling Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, says “enough with the player empowerment”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been at the center of most NBA rumors. The duo is reportedly seeking to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Chris Russo said the Nets need to stop empowering their players by letting them make the decisions. Russo believes Durant needs to get on with his job if a trade doesn't materialize this summer. He also feels that the Nets need to make the best decisions for the franchise even without KD's blessing.

"They enable these two guys constantly and it gets in the way. Where's he going? He can't go anywhere, he's got a full-time guaranteed contract. He’s not a free agent, let him live with it. Hey, Kevin, you want to play basketball and make $50 million a year, you're playing for our team if you're convinced that he wants to stay in Brooklyn," Russo said.

Durant and Irving wanted Steve Nash to replace Kenny Atkinson as the coach of the Nets. Nash was brought in ahead of the 2020-21 season. However, they have had one playoff series win since.

Will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving be moved this summer?

Durant and Irving have been on the airwaves all summer long. First, rumors spread about Irving opting out of his contract. After he opted in, Durant requested a trade.

Nets demand at least an All-Star in return for Durant. That would seemingly rule out the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. The leverage lies with the Nets because Durant has four more years on his contract.

The LA Lakers are reportedly the only team willing to trade for Irving. LeBron James wants a reunion with his former teammate to pursue another championship.

The Brooklyn Nets have clarified their stance on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

