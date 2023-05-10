Where did Terrence Ross go to college and High School? Taking a closer look

Terrence Ross has made a name for himself as a solid veteran guard in the NBA. However, the Washington product was better known for being a high-flying act early in his career.

Ross started his basketball journey, like most players, in high school. After playing his freshman and sophomore seasons in Jefferson High School in Portland, he transferred to Montrose Christian Academy for his junior year.

Although he tried to return to Jefferson midway through his senior year, he wasn't allowed to due to pre-existing transfer rules. Nevertheless, viewed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, Ross was on his way to play college ball at Washington.

Ross' freshman season with the Washington Huskies was rather uneventful, as he averaged 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He made a massive jump in his sophomore season, averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. These numbers also saw him earn first-team All Pac-12 honors.

While there was scope for growth as a collegiate player, Ross chose to declare for the NBA draft in 2012. Over a decade later, he has become a fairly solid rotation player in the NBA.

Terrence Ross in the NBA

Terrence Ross was drafted eighth overall in 2012 by the Toronto Raptors. His rookie season was quite fruitful, as he immediately burst onto the scene as a high-flyer.

That was seen at the 2013 Sprite Slam Dunk contest where he beat Jeremy Evans in the final round.

However, it was also the highlight of his career in many ways. After a fair few underwhelming seasons as a backup guard for the Raptors, Ross was traded to the Orlando Magic in the 2016-17 season.

Ross missed some time due to injury early in his stint with Orlando. However, on his return to action, he notched up some career-highs in scoring averages per game as he also took on the role of a veteran leader at the Magic.

His tenure with Orlando came to an end this season when he was bought out by the Magic. As a free agent in the buyout market, Ross garnered interest from the Suns and eventually signed a deal on Feb. 15.

Ross has only played four playoff games for Phoenix thus far. Having averaged roughly ten minutes per game, he hasn't been able to make an impression.

