Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals Game 1? TV, online streams and more details (June 6)

The 2024 NBA Finals officially kick off when the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics begin their best-of-seven series on Thursday. The Celtics swept their regular season series against the Mavericks, making them slight favorites to win Game 1 with the game in Boston.

Both teams look to end a long title drought. The Celtics are gunning for their 18th championship which would break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers as the winningest team in NBA history.

All eyes are on Kyrie Irving as he sets to face former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic also has a chip on his shoulder as an NBA championship would solidify him as one of the faces of the NBA for years to come.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are vying for just their second title. Their only championship came in 2011.

When and where is the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 1

Game Day: Thursday, June 6

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Ticket Details: If you can still get tickets, they are available online through SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, and StubHub, but you might need to buy one quickly as a sold-out crowd is expected for the finals opener.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 1

If you decide to stay at home and monitor the Mavericks-Celtics game there instead, check out the following TV and radio networks for the live broadcasts.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 1 channel list

The entire NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Celtics will be aired nationally and exclusively, that is, no local TV broadcasts, on ABC.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 1 radio stations

If you’re in an area without a TV, you can listen to the radio broadcasts on national radio platforms ESPN Radio and SiriusXM. On the other hand, Boston residents can listen to 98.5 The Sports Hub, while those in Dallas who con not travel to the TD Garden, can listen to the coverage of 97.1 FM (English broadcast) and 99.1 FM (Spanish broadcast).

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 1 live streaming details

The game between the Mavericks and Celtics will be streamed live too on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. You can check out their free trial promos if you have not subscribed to either streaming platform.