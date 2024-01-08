Where, how to watch Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: TV channel list, online live stream details, start time

The Miami Heat are finally back home after two weeks as they host the Houston Rockets in an NBA regular season game on Monday night. After hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas night, the Heat spent the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 just within the Pacific Ocean shorts, winning twice in the five-game West Coast trip.

After a three-day break following their last game against the Phoenix Suns, the Heat are back in South Beach, hosting the Rockets, who begin a six-game road trip after a seven-game home stand, where they snapped a three-game slide by winning three of their last four games.

This will be the first time the Rockets and the Heat face off this season. The Heat won their last six head-to-head meetings over the last three seasons, but the Rockets were rebuilding back then.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat Broadcast Info

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat Live Stream: NBA League Pass, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

NBA League Pass: Available except in Houston and Miami

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat National TV: No national television broadcast

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Space City Home Network

Home Radio: WQAM 560, WAQI 710

Away Radio: 790 AM, 93.3 FM

When, where is Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat game?

Game Day/Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena/Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game range from $43 to $2,617. All tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

Although no national television broadcast exists, the game pitting the Rockets and the Heat can be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Moreover, you can stream the game on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Blackout restrictions are expected to be implemented in Houston and Miami. The Space City Home Network will cover the game locally in Houston, while Bally Sports Sun will broadcast the game in Miami.

What channel is Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat game today?

TV Channel List

The game between the Rockets and the Heat will be aired live on the Space City Home Network in Houston and Bally Sports Sun in Miami.

Radio channel

The game will be aired live on the radio on SiriusXM, WQAM 560 and WAQI 710 for Miami listeners, and 700 AM and 93.3 FM for Houston listeners.

Online live streaming details

The showdown between the Rockets and the Heat will have live streams on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

You must subscribe to any network first to get streaming access, but for new subscribers for each platform, you can get a free trial before you get to choose your subscription option.