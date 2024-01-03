Where & how to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: TV channel List, online live stream details, & start time

The LA Clippers are playing the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. In Kawhi Leonard's return, the Clippers (20-12) won their third straight game against the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Suns (18-15), on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year's Day.

This will be the first time the Clippers and the Suns face off this year, and they will have another rematch five nights from now in Los Angeles.

The Phoenix Suns' defensive game plan against the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will be interesting, especially with Kevin Durant missing out on another game due to a hamstring injury.

When and where is LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game?

Game Day/Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena/Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

TV Channels: Bally Sports Southern California, Arizona's Family 3TV, and Arizona's Family Sports.

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game range from $45 to $1088. All tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.com.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Although no national television broadcast exists for the game, the showdown between the Clippers and the Suns can be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Also, you can stream the game on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Blackout restrictions are expected to be implemented in Phoenix and Los Angeles. Bally Sports Southern California will cover the game locally in Los Angeles, and Arizona's Family will broadcast the game in Phoenix.

What channel is LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game today?

The game between the Clippers and the Suns will be aired live on Bally Sports Southern California in Los Angeles, Arizona's Family 3TV, and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix.

Radio channel for LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game today

The game will be aired live on the radio on SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC, and KTMZ for Los Angeles listeners, and KMVP 98.7 and KSUN for Phoenix listeners.

Online live streaming details

The showdown between the Clippers and the Suns will have live streams on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You need to subscribe to any of the networks first to get streaming access.

You can stream the game live through NBA.com/watch/league-pass, FuboTv, and YouTube.tv.