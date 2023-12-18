Where to watch the LA Lakers vs New York Knicks game tonight? Time, Channel, TV schedule & more

On Monday night, the LA Lakers and New York Knicks square off for the first time this season. Despite being two of the league's most historic franchises, the game will not be aired for a national auidence.

The LA Lakers and New York Knicks are scheduled to face off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Apart from local TV networks, the only way most fans could tune into this game is through the NBA League Pass.

LeBron James and Co. have a 15-11 season record. They've played well as of late but will look to bounce back after losing to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Heading into Monday, LA has won four of their last six matchups. That does not include their in-season tournament championship victory.

As for the New York Knicks, they're sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record. They will also look to bounce back after a loss to the LA Clippers over the weekend.

LA Lakers could be without multiple key players vs New York Knicks

Both teams in this matchup have their fair share of star power, but one could be without a few stars on Monday. The LA Lakers might end up very shorthanded against the New York Knicks.

The biggest names on the injury report are Anthony Davis (hip) and LeBron James (calf). Both stars are listed as questionable for Monday's matchup. Other notable names include Christian Wood, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will only be without one starter, Mitchell Robinson, who recently had surgery to repair an injured left ankle. The defensive-minded center is expected to miss the next two months of action.

Davis and LeBron will likely go through warm-ups and be game-time decisions. AD has been a constant in the lineup for most of the year but sat out the Lakers' last game against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, with his 39th birthday right around the corner, LeBron has played 24 of LA's 26 games this season. He most recently sat out last week in the first meeting with San Antonio.

What happens with the two stars will be a key factor in what kind of matchup this ends up being. If the duo plys, it could result in a thrilling game between two of the NBA's most iconic teams.