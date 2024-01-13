Where & how to watch LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz: TV channel list, live stream details & start time

The LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of the anticipated games in the NBA on Sunday. This is the second time the two teams will face off this season. The last three games have been won by the Lakers.

The most recent matchup between the two teams happened on Nov. 21, with the Lakers winning by 32 points. Anthony Davis dominated with 26 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals while D'Angelo Russell tallied 19 points. LeBron James had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Omer Yurtzven has been the Jazz' leading scorer but mainly because of garbage time minutes. Lauri Markannen only had 10 points, while John Collins had 15 in the last game with the Lakers. Collin Sexton had a notable night off the bench chipping in with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds in the blowout loss.

When and where is LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz?

Game Day: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Game Arena: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Game Arena: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz?

Basketball fans have a multitude of options to catch the thrilling clash between the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

From getting last-minute tickets beforehand or tuning in to televison and radio channels to live streaming platforms, the game is easily accessible to those who want to catch the action.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz TV Channel List

LA Lakers fans have the Spectrm SportsNet to tune in for their team-centric coverage while KJZZ has the television broadcast rights for the Utah Jazz

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Bucks Radio Channel

The game is available on SiriusXM for radio users across the United States. In the Los Angeles area, local fans can listen to the California based radio network ESPN LA or 1330 KWKW .

In Golden State or San Francisco, the game is accessible on KSL 97.5 FM or 106.3 FM.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Online Live Streaming Details

For those who prefer to watch through a live streaming platform, NBA LEague Pass is one choice, and they even offer a seven-day trial. Subsriptions range from $13.99 a month to $89.99 bundle promo that covers the entire season.

Fubo TV is another option, with monthly costs ranging from $32.99-94.99 depending on the chosen sports plan. Bally Sports WI users can also stream the game through Direct TV.